Cwmbran woman dies in 'wrong way' M4 crash
- 23 February 2019
A woman has died after a crash on the M4 in which a car was reportedly being driven on the wrong side of the road, police said.
The crash - involving a black BMW and a silver Vauxhall Astra - happened at about 22:40 on Friday between junctions 26 and 27 westbound.
The 38-year-old, from Cwmbran, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old, from Blackwood, who was in the BMW, was taken to hospital with leg and hip injuries.
The road was closed but has since been reopened.