Image caption Members are non-partisan and should not belong to a political party.

Welsh political history will be made when the country's Youth Parliament meets for the first time on Saturday.

The parliament is made up of 60 young people, 40 of whom were elected in an online ballot, with a further 20 from organisations and charities.

The first plenary session at the Senedd will be led by Welsh Assembly presiding officer Elin Jones.

Members will discuss matters they care about before voting on three priorities for the parliament's first term.

All Members of the Welsh Youth Parliament (MWYP) are aged between 11 and 18, live in Wales and will serve a two-year term.

More than 25,000 young people registered to vote electronically in the elections last November.

The assembly said the parliament would "empower young people to identify, raise awareness of and debate the important issues which matter to them".

Image caption Maisy Evans said she became a member to be "part of a change"

Representing young people in their communities, members told BBC Wales they would be using the platform to highlight issues such as the environment and their education.

"Young people's voices are not heard enough so when we were given the opportunity to make a change, I wanted to be a part of that," explained Maisy Evans, representing Torfaen.

And Ubayedhur Rahman, of Swansea West, added: "I wanted to save the environment and give younger children the chance to say what they want this country to turn into and how we should go forward in the future.

"I did a survey in my school and 39% of the 1,300 responses said I should talk about plastic waste and littering in the chamber."

Image caption Children in Ubayedhur's school urged him to speak about pollution

For the assembly, getting children to engage in politics is a serious endeavour.

"This is the culmination of months of planning," said Manon Antoniazzi, chief executive of the National Assembly.

"We are very keen that, as a basic principle, we turn the reins over to the young people and they get a chance to decide what they talk about and make sure there's an opportunity for them to feed those ideas into the deliberations of the Senedd."