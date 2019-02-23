Image copyright Google Image caption Gwynedd is home to a £1bn tourism industry but information offices were closed down

A north Wales tourist information centre closed for more than two years could soon reopen.

Oriel Pendeitsh in Caernarfon was among three centres in Gwynedd to be shut by the county council due cost cutting measures in 2016.

It briefly reopened 12 months later - only to close when North Wales Tourism's lease expired.

Now it is set for a new lease of life after an agreement between Gwynedd and Caernarfon councils.

The HWB Caernarfon project - set up and funded by local businesses in 2016 - is expected to run the centre on a day-to-day basis.

It is hoped the centre will regenerate the town as well as attract new visitors.

Bosses are also looking to share the space with a local art group and provide public access to the Our Heritage exhibition, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Gwynedd council's head of finance, Dafydd Edwards, said: "The proposed use of the building ensures an element of continuity, and it is very likely that it will bring financial benefit to the town of Caernarfon."

A council decision notice said there was a provisional lease agreement for three years.

It added: "HWB Caernarfon aim to spruce up the town, change its appearance, bring together key partners and create marketing materials - including a new website to market Caernarfon.

"Re-opening Oriel Pendeitch as a visitor information centre is considered an important part of this vision."