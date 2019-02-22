Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage showed Molly Phillips being held round the neck

A bar manager who was choked by a chef at their work Christmas party been awarded more than £6,500 in damages.

Molly Phillips passed out after Nathan Webb gripped her at the Cameo Club in Roath, Cardiff, on 1 January 2018.

Miss Phillips, 24, claimed directors dismissed her complaints and continued employing 33-year-old Mr Webb.

In December, she won an unfair dismissal claim against Pontcanna Pub Company Ltd, after saying she felt unsafe and had to resign.

Molly Phillips was attacked by Nathan Webb

Miss Phillips has now been awarded £6,659 in damages, but Judge Alison Frazer dismissed an application for undisclosed legal costs.

South Wales Police said an investigation was ongoing.