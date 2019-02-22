Image copyright Google

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a 33-year-old man was stabbed in Cardiff in the early hours.

The man from Birmingham needed hospital treatment for a minor stab wound sustained in an assault, South Wales Police said.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Roads have since re-opened following an initial investigation into the incident between Wood Street and St Mary Street at 02:00 GMT, the force said.