Image copyright Gareth Everett Image caption Prince Charles with children at Ysgol Cwm Brombil

The Prince of Wales visited youth groups and an arts and activity project for older people in south Wales.

At Ysgol Cwm Brombil in Port Talbot, the prince saw how the Prince's Trust is working with pupils to develop their confidence.

He also visited a climbing centre at Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil on Friday.

At a care home in Neath, Prince Charles met residents involved in an arts and activity project which is run by Age Cymru.

It said the Arts Council Wales-funded programme had been run at 150 care homes, with mentors leading a variety of art forms including dance, music, painting and creative writing.

Image copyright Gareth Everett Image caption Pupils at Ysgol Cwm Brombil have been working on a project involving remote controlled vehicles

The prince is president of the Prince's Trust, which runs the Achieve programme at 80 schools and colleges to develop self-esteem among 11 to 19-year-olds with practical projects.

At Ysgol Cwm Brombil, pupils gave a short demonstration of remote control cars they had been working on as part of a programme to develop their teamwork skills.

Year 10 student Ella Niner said: "We are very honoured and lucky to have His Royal Highness visit us today, because it is a reward for all our hard work and effort we've put in so far this year. We feel very proud."

At Plas Bryn Rhosyn Care Home, the prince met residents and artists involved in an arts and activity project encouraging people to be more active.

He also visited Rock UK's new Summit Centre, a climbing and outdoor activities residential unit, based at Trelewis.