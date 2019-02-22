Motorcyclist dies after Flintshire tractor collision
- 22 February 2019
A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a tractor in Flintshire.
The crash happened at about 15:30 GMT on 16 February on the A451 at Afonwen, between Mold and Denbigh. North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent but died on Thursday.
Sgt Nicola Grimes-Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."