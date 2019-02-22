Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Long Lane, Bronington

A woman has died following a crash involving a horse and two cars.

The woman, who was airlifted to hospital in Stoke, was a passenger in a BMW X3. A Daihatsu Sirion was also involved in the collision.

Ambulance crews from Wales and the West Midlands went to the scene outside a farm on Long Lane, Bronington, near Wrexham, at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The horse died at the scene, and a man was also treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We send our condolences to the woman's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."