A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Pembrokeshire, according to police.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it responded to reports of a crash on the A4076 at Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest, at about 23:10 GMT on Wednesday.

The pedestrian died at the scene, a force spokesperson added.

Police are appealing for witnesses who might have been travelling along that section of the road at the time.