Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Haverfordwest
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Pembrokeshire, according to police.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it responded to reports of a crash on the A4076 at Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest, at about 23:10 GMT on Wednesday.
The pedestrian died at the scene, a force spokesperson added.
Police are appealing for witnesses who might have been travelling along that section of the road at the time.