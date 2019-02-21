Wales

Man found seriously injured in Carmarthen dies

  • 21 February 2019

A 31-year-old man has died after being found injured in Carmarthen.

Police were called to Francis Terrace at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later that day.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police said there would be heightened police activity in the area on Thursday as part of an investigation to establish what happened.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites