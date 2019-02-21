Man found seriously injured in Carmarthen dies
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 31-year-old man has died after being found injured in Carmarthen.
Police were called to Francis Terrace at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later that day.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.
Dyfed-Powys Police said there would be heightened police activity in the area on Thursday as part of an investigation to establish what happened.