A 40-year-old man has died after a car crashed in Bridgend.

The accident, which police said only involved one vehicle - a Ford KA - happened at 11:20 GMT on Wednesday on LLangewydd Road, Bryntirion.

The family of the man, who died at the scene, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for some time for investigative work. South Wales Police has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.