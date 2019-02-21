Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales and England meet in Cardiff on Saturday

About 100 tickets for Saturday's Six Nations match between Wales and England in Cardiff have been cancelled by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

It claims tickets sent to an unnamed rugby club were sold via hospitality company VU Ltd, breaking a High Court ruling and terms and conditions.

A court order in 2017 against VU Ltd saw 200 tickets cancelled for Wales' home game with Ireland.

VU said it has complied with the court order and terms and conditions.

Tickets must only be resold by authorised companies and tickets sent to member clubs must not be resold above face value.

The WRU said: "The cancellation follows the discovery that the rugby club had been collaborating with VU Ltd, an unofficial hospitality provider run by former England rugby international Victor Ubogu, to sell tickets to VU Ltd hospitality customers whom VU Limited had introduced to it.

"Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee tickets that are not bought from official sources and supporters who arrive with tickets that have been sourced in this way do risk being turned away."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Victor Ubogu (right) won 24 caps for England between 1992-99 playing as a prop

A spokesman for VU Ltd said: "We have not done anything wrong. We have complied with the court order and and with terms and conditions."