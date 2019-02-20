Image copyright Google Image caption Head teachers at Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan and Ysgol Bryn Elian are among those to raise concerns

Head teachers are warning parents it is "make or break time" at schools in Conwy due to planned budget cuts.

Letters sent by heads from the county's seven high schools claim some face £200,000 in cuts with larger class sizes and fewer staff a possibility.

They said the "situation has become critical" with cuts of 3.6% and 4% being tabled by Conwy council.

The council's education spokesman said it shared teachers concerns but it had to make £15m savings from April.

The letter said: "There simply are not the savings to be made that can make up for the huge shortfall in our funding.

"It feels very unfair to our children and to our staff. The situation is not sustainable."

Image caption Here's a copy of the letter sent by Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst

The letter has been signed by heads at Ysgol Aberconwy, Ysgol y Creuddyn, Ysgol Eirias, Ysgol John Bright, Ysgol Bryn Elian, Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy and Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan.

They have highlighted several areas of concern:

School buildings falling into disrepair

Reduction in support for pupils with additional learning needs

Cuts to pastoral services including teaching assistants and support staff

Outdated computer equipment

Fewer trips and after school activities

Significant challenge to develop Welsh medium education

The council has yet to formally set its budget for 2019-2020 with residents facing a 9.6% hike in council tax.

The authority is also looking to cut social care funding by 4% with 7% cuts to all other services, except education which faces a cut of between 3.6% and 4%.

Councillor Garffild Lloyd Lewis, the council's cabinet member for education, said next's year cash cut settlement agreed by the Welsh Government was a "real no winner" for the authority.

"We have had to make some very, very tough decisions," he said, adding that he had been speaking with teachers, governors and unions and "share their concerns".

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.