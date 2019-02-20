Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Brian Davies dressed up as a black and white minstrel for a Christmas party

A man sang in the face of a black colleague while dressed up as a black and white minstrel during a works party, a court has heard.

Brian Davies allegedly caused the woman "alarm, distress and offence" by "blacking up" his face and performing.

Mr Davies, 62, of Barry, denies using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

He also denies causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Robert Reid, prosecuting at Cardiff Magistrates' Court, said Mr Davies had depicted a character from the Black and White Minstrel Show.

Swinging cane

Catering manager Loretta Dayley was "singled out" when Mr Davies directed the black and white minstrel song "Mammy" at her at the Coopers Carvery in Cardiff, the court heard.

Mr Reid said Mr Davies had insisted Miss Dayley attend the event for employees of the Priory Group on 19 December last year, telling her he had bought her a present after she initially showed reluctance to go.

Image caption The case is being heard at Cardiff Magistrates' Court

Mr Reid said: "At the Christmas outing he retired briefly before returning, dressed as a black and white minstrel from a television show, and he sang a number of lines from that show, paying attention to Miss Dayley."

Footage of the incident was played in court, showing Mr Davies with his face blackened and wearing a boater hat, a white shirt, and swinging around a cane while singing at Miss Dayley, who is initially seen laughing along with her colleagues.

But Mr Reid said the incident had left Miss Dayley "distressed", saying she had been off work and was receiving medication.

She told the court via video-link how she felt "humiliated" during the stunt.

The trial continues.