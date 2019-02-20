Image copyright Adrian White Image caption Joyce Jenkins denies dangerous driving

A driver "nudged" her car into a pram carrying a nine-month-old baby to push it off a pedestrian crossing, a court heard.

Joyce Jenkins, 73, is accused of using her car in a "ridiculously dangerous" attempt to get the pram off the crossing in Carmarthen Road, Swansea, in April last year.

Keranne Jones, 26, said the car started edging forward with Ms Jenkins "pointing" at the lights changing.

Ms Jenkins denies dangerous driving.

Swansea Crown Court heard both women shouted at each other on the dual carriageway crossing.

'She was angry'

Miss Jones said Ms Jenkins' blue Ford Fiesta "moved forward and nudged the pram".

"It caused it to swing around to the left," she said.

"She had no intention of stopping. It was just to get through those lights whether we were there or not."

Miss Jones added the pedestrian lights were on green when she began to cross and began to flash when she was halfway across the two lanes.

Her mother-in-law Amanda Rowe and another driver, Judy Williams, also said Ms Jenkins had "edged forward" when they were halfway across.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The scene of the alleged incident in Swansea

Miss Williams said Ms Jenkins was waving her arms and shouting.

"She was angry. She was waving her hands shouting. She just seemed angry.

"I didn't understand what she was doing.

Denies making contact

"She was driving towards the baby's pram. It was distressing... The lady in the blue Fiesta continued to drive until she made contact with the pram.

"It was ridiculously dangerous. I thought the pram may tip over. She kept edging and edging forward. The pram swung around. As she kept edging the pram swung away from the car."

The court heard Ms Jenkins, of Mayhill, Swansea, told police she did not drive towards the pram and did not make contact with it.

The trial continues.