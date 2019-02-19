Image copyright Google Image caption Consort Precision Diamond is based at the Tir Llwyd industrial estate

A company that makes precision tools for Rolls-Royce will create 23 new jobs with support from the Welsh Government.

Consort Precision Diamond, in Kinmel Bay, also supplies other companies in the automotive and aerospace industries.

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will provide £200,000 of support.

Economy Minister Ken Skates visited the firm to discuss the expansion plan and said he was "delighted" highly skilled jobs would be created.

He said: "The support from Welsh Government will help fund the first phase of a five-year plan that will see Consort Precision Diamond building a new premises and increasing its head count to just shy of 170."