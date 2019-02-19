Wales's employment rate tops UK average

Image copyright AndreyPopov/Getty Images

Wales has continued to have a higher proportion of adults in employment than the rate for the UK, according to the latest official figures.

The Welsh employment rate was 76.2%, compared with the UK average rate of 75.8%.

Between October and December 2018 there were 32,000 more people employed in Wales than the previous quarter and 87,000 more than a year earlier.

The unemployment rate in Wales was 4.1% compared with the UK average of 4%.

Only the east, south-east and south west of England had a higher employment rate than Wales.