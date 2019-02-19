Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Honda has confirmed the Swindon plant closure, with the loss of 3,500 jobs

As many as 12 Welsh suppliers will be hit by the decision to close Honda's UK factory in Swindon, say motor industry insiders.

The Japanese car maker confirmed it will close its only EU plant in 2021 - with the loss of 3,500 jobs.

But the Welsh Automotive Forum has warned there will be an impact in Wales, among the companies that directly supply the car maker.

Kasai in Merthyr Tydfil employs 200 people supplying both Honda and Nissan.

A source at the plant said it was awaiting official confirmation from Honda and had not been told anything about what it means for production in Merthyr.

"It is going to have an impact on suppliers in Wales and that's the analysis we are working on," said Tim Williams from the Welsh Automotive Forum.

"There's about 12 companies in Wales we are working with, which are strategic.

"We have to work with Welsh Government to see what percentage Honda is to our companies in Wales and if they lose that business what impact does that have on the companies and how do we help them."

Honda said the move was due to global changes in the car industry and the need to launch electric vehicles, and it had nothing to do with Brexit.

But the announcement comes at a particularly difficult time for the Welsh car industry with almost 400 voluntary redundancies expected at Ford in Bridgend, and the closure of Schaeffler in Llanelli, resulting in 220 job losses.

In contrast, Toyota has said it will continue production at its engine plant in Deeside.