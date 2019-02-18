Image copyright Alamy Image caption Ieuan Harley, 23, was found guilty of murder at Newport Crown Court

A man who stabbed a convicted child killer to death has been found guilty of his murder.

David Gaut suffered 176 knife wounds in the vicious assault by Ieuan Harley in New Tredegar, Caerphilly, last August.

Harley's trial heard his victim had been lured to a neighbour's flat, after the past conviction for killing a baby was uncovered.

Another man, David Osborne, was cleared of murder and manslaughter by the jury at Newport Crown Court.

Forensic police officers scoured the scene for DNA evidence

A third man, Darran Evesham, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. He had been cleared of murder earlier in proceedings after a direction by the judge.

Harley, 23, pleaded not guilty to murder and perverting the course of justice and David Osborne, 51, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.

The jury took just under five hours to reach a verdict.