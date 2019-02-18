Image caption Police were sent to Lime Grove, Cimla, after reports of a disturbance on Thursday evening

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a pensioner

David Phillips, 76, was found dead at a house in Cimla, Neath, on Thursday morning following reports of a disturbance.

Thomas Carney, 27, from Morriston, Swansea, appeared before Swansea magistrates charged with the murder and also assaulting a police officer.

Mr Carney was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Swansea Crown Court on 19 February.