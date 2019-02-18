Cimla death: Man in court charged with pensioner murder
- 18 February 2019
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a pensioner
David Phillips, 76, was found dead at a house in Cimla, Neath, on Thursday morning following reports of a disturbance.
Thomas Carney, 27, from Morriston, Swansea, appeared before Swansea magistrates charged with the murder and also assaulting a police officer.
Mr Carney was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Swansea Crown Court on 19 February.