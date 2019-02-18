Image caption The incident took place at Synod Inn, near Capel Cynon in Ceredigion on 9 February

A second man has been charged following an attack on a police officer in west Wales.

The 24-year-old was found by officers in Essex last week - six days after a PC was assaulted in Synod Inn, Ceredigion.

The man, who is from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has been charged with six offences - including possession of a firearm and assault.

He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Courts later.

The man has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as well as criminal damage.

Dyfed-Powys Police's investigation began on 9 February when one of its officers was attacked while carrying out a "routine stop" on a car.

A 29-year-old man appeared in court last week charged with several offences, including assault causing actual bodily harm, before being remanded into custody.

A force spokeswoman said the officer was making "steady progress", but had not yet returned to work.