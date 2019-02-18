Synod Inn assault: Second man charged after 'police attack'
A second man has been charged following an attack on a police officer in west Wales.
The 24-year-old was found by officers in Essex last week - six days after a PC was assaulted in Synod Inn, Ceredigion.
The man, who is from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has been charged with six offences - including possession of a firearm and assault.
He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Courts later.
The man has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent as well as criminal damage.
Dyfed-Powys Police's investigation began on 9 February when one of its officers was attacked while carrying out a "routine stop" on a car.
A 29-year-old man appeared in court last week charged with several offences, including assault causing actual bodily harm, before being remanded into custody.
A force spokeswoman said the officer was making "steady progress", but had not yet returned to work.