Cimla death: Man, 27, charged with David Phillips murder

  • 17 February 2019
Lime Grove, Cimla
Image caption Police were sent to Lime Grove, Cimla, after reports of a disturbance on Thursday evening

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 76-year-old man in Neath Port Talbot.

David Phillips was found dead at a property in the Cimla area of Neath at about 21:15 GMT on Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance.

Tom Carney, 27, from Swansea, has been charged with murder and will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Darren George thanked the community for providing information.

