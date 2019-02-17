Cimla death: Man, 27, charged with David Phillips murder
- 17 February 2019
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 76-year-old man in Neath Port Talbot.
David Phillips was found dead at a property in the Cimla area of Neath at about 21:15 GMT on Thursday morning after reports of a disturbance.
Tom Carney, 27, from Swansea, has been charged with murder and will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Darren George thanked the community for providing information.