Man, 23, charged over Cardiff city centre knife incident
- 16 February 2019
A man has been charged with carrying a knife following an incident in Cardiff city centre.
Armed police were deployed to St Mary Street at 17:20 GMT on Friday after reports of someone being in possession of a weapon.
The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene and has been charged with being in possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
He was released on bail and will appear before magistrates next month.