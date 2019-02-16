A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash in Bridgend county.

The A4229 South Cornelly Bypass was closed for six hours when a grey Peugeot 208 and blue BMW collided at about 18:50 GMT on Friday.

The 30-year-old driver of the Peugeot remains in a critical condition in hospital.

South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses and thanked people for their patience while the road was closed.