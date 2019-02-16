Man, 30, seriously hurt in two-car crash in South Cornelly
- 16 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash in Bridgend county.
The A4229 South Cornelly Bypass was closed for six hours when a grey Peugeot 208 and blue BMW collided at about 18:50 GMT on Friday.
The 30-year-old driver of the Peugeot remains in a critical condition in hospital.
South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses and thanked people for their patience while the road was closed.