Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tapiwa Matuwi was last seen at Fiction nightclub in Swansea early on Thursday

The family of a 21-year-old musician who went missing after a night out in Swansea say someone must have the information needed to "bring him home".

Tapiwa Matuwi, known as Tapi, was last seen on CCTV near Swansea Marina at about 07:00 GMT on 7 February.

He had been out with friends at Fiction nightclub, Wind Street.

Hip hop artist Mr Matuwi was spotted on CCTV at Castle Gardens, the St Davids student accommodation and finally near the marina.

His father Munyaradzi Zvada told BBC Wales someone must remember seeing Mr Matuwi after that point as it would have been light by 07:00.

"We know somebody somewhere has got some information on the whereabouts of our son," he said.

"It's awful, you can't describe the feeling, it's one of the most difficult periods in our life and we are all struggling

Image caption Tapiwa Matuwi's parents spoke of their panic when calls and messages to his phone failed to get through

"Please help us get our son back... We just want to bring him back home."

Mr Zvada and his wife Nyengetereya Matuwi-Zvada first realised something was wrong when Mr Matuwi was not home to meet his sister from school - which they said he always was.

Police and the community have been searching for Mr Matuwi, who graduated in IT from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David last year, and his family have been distributing posters.

Mr Matuwi is about 5ft 6in, slim with black hair with orange on top, and light stubble. He was wearing a red jacket with Bieber written in white on the back.