Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost 7,000 workers are employed by Tata Steel at sites across Wales

Tata Steel will go on trial accused of health and safety failings after a scaffolder was seriously injured in a fall at one of its plants.

Stephen Kift was hurt while working on 18 January 2014.

Tata is accused of failing to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase of refurbishment work at Morfa coke ovens at its Port Talbot site.

Rowecord Total Access also faces a charge relating to the erection, use and dismantling of scaffolding.

The trial will take place at Swansea Crown Court from 3 June and is expected to last for five weeks.