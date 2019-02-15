Cimla murder investigation after man, 76, dies
- 15 February 2019
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 76-year-old man in Neath.
Police were called to Lime Grove, Cimla at about 21:15 GMT on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned by police. He remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Darren George said: "The investigation is very much in its early stages, however I am appealing for witnesses to come forward."