Image copyright Wrexham Glyndwr University Image caption Colin Jackson spoke to staff and students after being installed in his new role

Former world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson has been officially installed as the new chancellor of Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Mr Jackson said it was a "true honour" to take up the position.

The world of sport had taught him "life lessons, including turning failures in successes and staying motivated, committed and focused," he said.

The role will see him preside over graduation ceremonies and other on-campus events.

In a speech, Mr Jackson, who was born in Cardiff, also spoke about plans for the future of the university and the region.

"We've so much to look forward to with the potential growth economically, retaining local talent that the university has created and nurtured and being at the forefront of the regeneration of Wrexham and the community."

Image copyright Wrexham Glyndwr University Image caption Colin Jackson and vice-Chancellor Maria Hinfelaar

He was given an Honorary Fellowship for his services to sport by Wrexham Glyndwr University in 2016.

Mr Jackson, who has worked as a sports commentator and television presenter since retiring from athletics, replaces current chancellor Trefor Jones CBE CVO.

Vice Chancellor of Wrexham Glyndwr University, Maria Hinfelaar said the university had embraced four values as part of its vision and strategy: to be accessible, supportive, innovative and ambitious.

"Colin in many ways epitomises these values. He will be a worthy successor to those who went before him," she said.