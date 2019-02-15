Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption The arena in the foreground, looking from south to north

Work on a new 3,500-seater arena and surrounding "coastal park" in Swansea is set to begin in the summer.

It marks the first phase of a major £120 million revamp of the city centre.

The plans include a landmark pedestrian bridge, parking and new homes and premises for retail, food and drink.

Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd has been appointed as the principal contractor for the first phase of work, with completion due in 2021.

Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption A bird's eye view from west to east with the coastal parkland and arena to the right

Swansea Council Leader Rob Stewart said: "This will be a world-class transformational scheme that will be a catalyst to making Swansea a great 21st century city.

"It will mean new opportunities for local people, businesses and major investors. Other regeneration will follow."

Over the next six months, preparatory work will take place on the ground-level car park next to the LC leisure centre and, on the opposite side of the main Oystermouth Road, in the ground-level temporary St Mary's Car Park.

The LC car park will be the site for the arena and a new two-storey car park with rooftop coastal parkland.

Image copyright Swansea Council Image caption The coastal parkland and 3,500-seat arena

Work will start there next week and see some trees removed around the LC car park site and parking capacity temporarily decreased.

The council said it was working on a new biodiversity and greening programme with the Swansea Trees group and The Woodland Trust.

Motorists will be able to use other council-operated car parks nearby in Paxton Street, Albert Row and the St David's multi-storey.

Public access will remain for attractions such as the LC and the National Waterfront Museum.