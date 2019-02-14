Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lennon Jones rewrote the lyrics to a popular Liverpool FC chant

The father of a seven-year-old who posted a video supporting Newport County on social media says the response has been "crazy".

Lennon Jones reworked a Liverpool chant by inserting the names of Newport players.

It has been viewed online by thousands, and adopted by fans ahead of Newport County taking on Manchester City on Friday.

"I'm really happy because I made it up and they're singing it," Lennon said.

His father Justin said the response had been "crazy".

"I spoke to Mike Flynn [Newport County manager], he said all the players have loved it. The main thing for us is just listening to the Amber Army chanting it."

Shops have erected Newport County signs and a pub has been painted amber in tribute to the club.

Newport Bus is offering free trips to people with tickets for the game and Newport County's club shop ran out of jerseys by Wednesday.