Buckley van driver hurt in hit-and-run crash
- 14 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are hunting a hit-and-run BMW driver who left a motorist seriously hurt in a crash in Flintshire.
The driver of a white Ford Transit van needed hospital treatment for back injuries following the collision at Liverpool Road, Buckley, on Sunday at 10.45 GMT.
"After the collision, the driver of the BMW fled the scene," said a force spokesman.
Officers want witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.