Police are hunting a hit-and-run BMW driver who left a motorist seriously hurt in a crash in Flintshire.

The driver of a white Ford Transit van needed hospital treatment for back injuries following the collision at Liverpool Road, Buckley, on Sunday at 10.45 GMT.

"After the collision, the driver of the BMW fled the scene," said a force spokesman.

Officers want witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.