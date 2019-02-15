Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales Community Rehabilitation Company was formed in June 2014 as part of Ministry of Justice probation reforms

Private firms which manage thousands of offenders in Wales and south west England have gone into administration.

Working Links community rehabilitation companies will hand over their work to a firm running the service in south east England.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it had "taken action to ensure continuity of probation services".

The union representing probation officers has now called for an urgent meeting with the minister responsible.

Ian Lawrence, general secretary of Napo, said: "This is exactly what we warned the government about from day one of this disastrous privatisation programme that has seen an award-winning service fall into total chaos in just four years."

The management of low-to-medium risk offenders was privatised four years ago.

Working Links was given the contract for Wales, as well as Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall.

Last year a further shake up of the service was announced following a number of damning reports and recognition that the funding model for the CRCs wasn't working.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "We were aware of Working Links' financial situation and have taken action to ensure continuity of probation services.

"That means probation officers will continue to be supported, offenders will be supervised, and the public will be protected.

"The chief inspector's report on these CRCs lays bare their unacceptably poor performance and we will work closely with the new provider to urgently raise standards."

In Wales, the service is also due to be renationalised next year and the MoJ said it will be looking at bringing this forward.

But there is anger from the union, which says the government should have stepped in before the firm went into administration.

"Napo has continually pleaded with ministers to terminate the contracts between the MoJ and Working Links following highly critical reports from HM Inspectorate of Probation and a litany of high profile Serious Further Offences including a number of murders," said Mr Lawrence.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon, 26, from Caerphilly, admitted murder in 2015

Among those murders was that of Conner Marshall. The 18-year-old was killed in Porthcawl in 2015 by David Braddon who was being supervised by the CRC, but had missed eight probation appointments.

The Cardiff-based Wales CRC employs about 430 staff in 23 offices across Wales

It manages nearly 9,000 offenders, according to the most recent figures

Unions say nearly half of jobs have been cut since the contract was awarded

The CRC also posted a loss of £2.1m in its last published accounts after a period of "heavy change and restructure".

Napo last year gave evidence to the Commons' Welsh Affairs Committee inquiry into prisons, expressing concern about staff shortages and unpaid bills - including bailiffs raiding the Cardiff office to seize equipment.

It also said there was a human cost, giving the example of an offender having to cancel their only contact days with their child for three weeks in a row to attend community work - only to see each session cancelled because of staff shortages.

Meanwhile, the Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire CRC - which has about 256 staff - has also made losses over the last two years, including £1.8m in 2017. It deals with about 6,300 offenders.

The Dorset, Devon and Cornwall CRC, which employs 173 staff and deals with about 4,100 offenders, had made a £1.5m loss.

Both saw staff numbers cut by a third in the year to 2017.

The firm was bought out by German company, Aurelius, in 2016 and it is expected the justice functions of the firm will be handed over to Seetec, which currently runs the service in Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Working Links would not comment and referred inquiries to the MoJ.