Image caption Jack Sinott chose three ewes from Pip Samuel's farm in Newbridge on Wye

A 15-year-old farmer who had his flock of sheep stolen has been given new ewes by three other farmers.

Jack Sinott from Rossett near Wrexham had saved up to buy his sheep and was looking forward to them lambing this spring.

But his flock of 23 was stolen, along with 120 sheep belonging to another farmer.

After other farmers saw news reports about the thefts they gave Jack a total of 10 black Welsh mountain ewes.

Jack said: "I've seen the good and bad this last week - by people taking things and then other people being really generous and letting me have new sheep to help me.

Image caption Jack Sinott now has 10 black Welsh mountain ewes

"It makes me feel really happy and I'm just glad there are nice people out there who are willing to help."

Pip Samuel from Newbridge on Wye in Powys, who donated three ewes, said: "When you've got a small flock you know your sheep.

"You know each individual ewe and their habits and their character, and I thought he must be so upset and I just could do a little bit to help and get him to start up again."

North Wales Police is investigating the theft of the sheep which officers described as "organised" and the single biggest theft in the five years since the force's rural crime team was established.