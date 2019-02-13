Image copyright Stephen McKay/Geograph Image caption Cars parked on the green at Beaumaris - councillors feared coaches would be too heavy

Thousands of cruise ship passengers will continue to be welcomed to an Anglesey tourist hotspot as a parking row between two councils is settled.

Flood alleviation work in Beaumaris means the castle coach car park is currently in use as a works compound.

Town councillors had resisted requests to use the local green, fearing it would be damaged by heavy vehicles.

But they have relented after Anglesey County Council promised to put down trackways to limit any damage.

Beaumaris, with its medieval castle, has been a popular destination for coach trips of tourists arriving on cruise ships at Holyhead.

Discussions had been ongoing since December, amid fears that visitors could go elsewhere unless alternative parking for coaches was found.

Two thousand - mainly American - tourists arrived in Holyhead on a cruise ship last August

Several town councillors had raised fears that the green could not cope with heavy coaches due to the marshland the town was built on.

But members agreed to let the green be used at a specially convened meeting on Tuesday evening, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Open for business'

Anglesey's acting head of highways, Huw Percy, promised the town council that trackways would be put down to more evenly distribute the weight of the vehicles.

Any damage would be rectified before handing the green back to the town council's control, he added.

"It's very important that the strong message comes out that Beaumaris remains open for business as the work goes on," Mr Percy said.

Beaumaris mayor Jason Zalot said room would be made on the green for eight coaches as the most suitable solution.

"We must remember that Beaumaris is a very old town that wasn't designed for coaches," he added.

"But I'm pleased that we've come to a resolution and will be inviting a coach to test out the proposals later this week."