Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Darren Davies "always made his deliveries with a smile", colleagues said

A "kind-natured" delivery driver was killed when a tree fell on his van on a road in Carmarthenshire.

Darren Davies, from Carmarthenshire, was driving his Yodel work van on the B4306 between Pontyberem and Llannon when he was killed on Friday.

Mr Davies, a 46-year-old father of three, was described by his family as "caring, thoughtful and having the ability to make everyone laugh".

Yodel said he would be "sorely missed" by colleagues and customers.

Mr Davies worked at the Yodel depot in Llanelli for "a number of years" and his colleagues said "he had a great sense of humour, a kind nature and his deliveries were always made with a smile".