Blackwood Carphone Warehouse worker attacked with hammer in robbery
- 12 February 2019
Two men are wanted by police after a staff member at a mobile phone shop in Caerphilly county was attacked with a hammer in a robbery.
The men targeted the Carphone Warehouse store in High Street, Blackwood, at about 15:45 GMT on Monday.
Gwent Police said they attacked the employee with a hammer before making off with items from the shop in a grey Volvo.
The staff member's injuries are not thought to be serious.