Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at the Carphone Warehouse store in Blackwood, Caerphilly

Two men are wanted by police after a staff member at a mobile phone shop in Caerphilly county was attacked with a hammer in a robbery.

The men targeted the Carphone Warehouse store in High Street, Blackwood, at about 15:45 GMT on Monday.

Gwent Police said they attacked the employee with a hammer before making off with items from the shop in a grey Volvo.

The staff member's injuries are not thought to be serious.