A man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a police officer who carried out a "routine stop" on a car.

The PC was allegedly assaulted by two men after pulling over the vehicle in Synod Inn, Ceredigion, on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, Dyfed-Powys Police has been carrying out "large scale" searches in Cardigan for the second man.

Ch Supt Peter Roderick asked members of the public to be "vigilant, not fearful".

The force said a 29-year-old man from Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and three counts of taking vehicles without consent. He remains in custody.

Image copyright Darren Taylor Image caption The police officer called for back-up after being assaulted

Police have described the second man, who is still at large, as white and could be wearing shorts and a white T-shirt with grey in the middle.

The police officer who was assaulted is undergoing medical assessments after suffering cuts and bruises.

The officer is not yet able to return to work, a force spokesman added.

Ch Supt Roderick added: "We continue to urge people in Ceredigion to keep their domestic and farm vehicles locked, with the keys out of the ignition.

"This will minimise opportunities for the individual to leave the area."