Image copyright Jamie Frayne / John Peers Image caption Jamie Frayne found the note after returning from a snack stop at Tesco

A volunteer who takes blood to hospitals says he was left "choked" when a mystery note was left on his motorbike saying "you have helped me".

Jamie Frayne, 40, from Aberystwyth, who works for the charity Blood Bikes, said he stopped for a snack at Tesco in Carmarthen while transporting samples.

When he returned he found £5 wrapped in a note on his bike, which said: "Lunch is on me."

He said he will donate the money to Blood Bikes.

The mechanic, who runs a garage in his home town in Ceredigion, said he found the message written on a paper napkin at about 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

It was rolled up and tucked between the handlebars of his motorbike.

It said: "Lunch is on me... you have helped me and you didn't know it. K. x"

Image copyright Jamie Frayne Image caption Blood Bikes is a charity that helps transport vital supplies between hospitals

Mr Frayne said: "I was choked a little bit. It's nice. You feel that you're helping a good cause and making a change to people and their lives."

He added: "The bike is fluorescent with 'Blood' written on it, so I suppose it's easy to see."

He said he posted a picture of the note on Facebook and was blown away by the response - with about 300 people liking it by Sunday.

"I wasn't expecting the reaction," he added.

"I still have the £5 and I'm going to put it into one of the Blood Bike's pots."

Image copyright Jamie Frayne Image caption The note was tucked onto the motorbike between the handlebars

Mr Frayne started volunteering for Blood Bikes about four months ago after going to one of the charity's local fundraising events.

He works shifts on weekends and evenings, helping a team of volunteer motorcyclists who relay vital blood and medicine to hospitals all over the country with the help of a controller on the phone.

"It's designed mainly to save money for the NHS," he said.

The charity was recognised as one of Britain's emergency services in the 2018 autumn budget.