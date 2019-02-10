Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman was followed into the alleyway before being confronted by her attacker

A mystery motorist who intervened during an attempted robbery could be key to helping find the attacker, police have said.

A woman, in her 70s, was slapped in the face by a man after being told "I need a few quid" in an alleyway on Forge Road, Port Talbot, at 20:30 GMT on 18 January.

The mugger was disturbed when a driver beeped their car horn and shouted.

Det Sgt David Connick said: "This was a frightening attack."

South Wales Police said the witness went to the aid of the woman, who managed to hold onto her bag during the attack, before taking her back to her car.

"This could have had even worse consequences had it not been for the intervention of another member of the public," Det Sgt Connick said.

"We are keen for that person to come forward as they may have vital information which could assist us in identifying the attacker before anyone else is subjected to such an ordeal."

A force spokesman said the suspect was about 5ft 10in, of skinny build, and "smelt strongly of smoke".

He was carrying a large rucksack and wearing fingerless gloves and a scarf which concealed much of his face.

The alleyway where the attempted mugging happened is near Well Pharmacy and Sweetmans bakery.