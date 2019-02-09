Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police issued a warning about the incident via social media

An armed police hunt for two men is under way after a man was left in hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the pair "made off" from officers at Synod Inn, Ceredigion, on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics were called by police to the scene at 13:25 GMT and took a man to hospital. Details on his condition are not yet known.

Searches have since been carried out on nearby farms and a police helicopter has been deployed.

The police presence in the area, which is a close-knit rural community, has been described as "very strong," with four police cars and an armed response unit also spotted.

BBC Wales reporter Aled Scourfield, who is at the scene, said officers with "machine-gun" type weapons and wearing protective helmets were patrolling the area.

Image copyright Darren Taylor Image caption One man is in hospital after the incident, but it is not known how badly injured he is