Image caption The car was submerged in a ford

An elderly couple have been rescued by passersby from a car which became submerged in water in a ford.

They smashed the car's windows and used ropes to pull the pair out of the vehicle, which was stuck in Glasfryn Ford in St Clears, Carmarthenshire.

Mid and West Wales fire service also arrived to help the rescue at 12:15 GMT.

The couple have been taken to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen to be treated for shock.

An eye witness told BBC Wales that they had been trying to reverse their car near the ford, which had become very swollen after a night of heavy rain.

But the rear of the car was taken by the force of the water.

The Welsh Ambulance service said they sent a rapid response vehicle and two emergency ambulances to the incident.