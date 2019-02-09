Image copyright Sirenian Singers Image caption The Sirenian Singers celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2018

A Wrexham choir will perform the Welsh and Italian national anthems before the countries take each other on in the Six Nations Championship in Rome.

The Sirenian Singers were invited back to the city after their Easter concert tour of Rome last year, when the choir also celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Founder Jean Stanley-Jones MBE said the choir was "extremely thrilled".

They will also perform for the British Ambassador, and in the main Sunday noon Mass at St Peter's Basilica.

Ms Stanley-Jones, who is also the choir's musical director, said of the Six Nations performance: "Just being there would be brilliant but for the choir members to stand on the pitch in front of all the spectators and the many millions watching on television and leading the singing of the Welsh and Italian national anthems will be quite something else.

"It will be an occasion to savour forever. I feel humbled and honoured."