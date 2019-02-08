A stolen JCB was used to remove a cash machine at a Co-op, it is believed.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a burglary at the shop in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, at about 02:15 GMT.

The JCB was left abandoned in the car park with the keys still in the ignition, and no entry to the shop was made although the front of the store was damaged.

The JCB had been stolen from a local farm, police said.

Temporary Det Insp Sian Davies said: "I must urge all farmers or anyone who owns farming or heavy machinery to make sure they follow simple security measures such as securing your property, removing keys from the ignition and storing them in a safe place.

"Consideration should also be given to security marking equipment."