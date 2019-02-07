Image copyright Geograph/ Lewis Clarke Image caption The body was found on a beach at Instow in north Devon

A body found on a north Devon beach is a missing Carmarthen man, police have confirmed.

Dyfed-Powys Police carried out extensive searches for Gary Shepherd-Mason after he disappeared on 15 November.

The body found at Instow has been formally identified and officers are supporting Mr Shepherd-Mason's family.

Supt Gary Mills said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Gary Shepherd-Mason."