Strong wind weather warnings for Wales called off
- 7 February 2019
Warnings of strong wind are no longer in place for Wales on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for between 12:00 on Friday and 18:00 on Saturday.
It had forecast gusts of 60 to 70mph on coasts and 50 to 60mph inland.
Strong winds are now only expected to affect Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Friday, the Met Office said.