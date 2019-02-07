Driver killed after car leaves A40 road near Canaston Bridge
- 7 February 2019
A man has died after the car he was driving left the road in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called just before 04:30 GMT to reports a vehicle had left the A40 near Canaston Bridge, on the edge of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
The driver was taken to hospital but died and his next of kin are being supported by officers, the force said.
The road was closed after the crash with diversions in place, but reopened at 08:35.