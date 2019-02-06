Image caption We risk spending money on buildings rather than books, says Wrexham's chief executive

Libraries in Wrexham could be relocated to schools and other community buildings to try to save £130,000.

A review of the county borough's 10 libraries is part of a £6.1m package of cuts approved by council leaders last month.

Wrexham currently spends about £1.3m a year on its library service.

Council chief executive Ian Bancroft said the authority risked spending too much money maintaining buildings and not enough on new books and IT.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there were examples where the council was running a library very close to schools which were doing the same.

"One of the real dangers that happens with library services is you maintain too many buildings and you have very short opening hours," he said.

"You can't invest in the stock, you can't invest in the programme and you can't invest in the IT, which means actually you're running the service down."

In a separate move, Mr Bancroft confirmed the council was planning to refurbish Wrexham's main town centre library.

He said it would include the introduction of technology to allow people to check books in and out themselves.

"Clearly the town centre library is always going to be an important library", he added.

