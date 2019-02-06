Strong winds weather warning for Wales

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning is in place for overnight on Wednesday

A weather warning for strong winds is in place across all of Wales from Wednesday evening.

The yellow weather warning has been issued between 22:00 GMT through until 09:00 on Thursday.

The strongest winds will be across the south and west, with gusts of 60 to 70mph on coasts and 50 to 60mph inland.

The Met Office has warned there may be loss of power in some places. It comes after most of Wales was hit by snow last week.

There could also be transport delays on the road, trains, at airports and on ferry services, and high-sided vehicles may be delayed on exposed routes.

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.