Image caption Neath have played at The Gnoll since the early 1870s

A bid to wind up one of Wales' most historic rugby clubs, Neath RFC, has been dismissed.

In a Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday, Judge Sally Barber threw out the petition after HMRC said a debt had been paid.

The club's future was thrown into doubt after the collapse of owner Mike Cuddy's construction business, the Cuddy Group in July.

The club said supporters could now look forward to a "brighter future".

Neath RFC was founded in 1871 and they were Welsh club champions 10 times between 1909 and 1990.

Ownership of the club has been handed from the Cuddy Group to finance company Jardine Norton.