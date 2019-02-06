Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption FA Cup: Newport 2-0 Middlesbrough highlights

There is a feeling the past 30 years have led to this.

Newport County AFC's remarkable rebirth has not been without its problems - exile over the border, a change in name, ground shares with two rugby clubs and last-day escapes from relegation.

But on Saturday 16 February, the plucky League Two club from south Wales will take host champions of England, Manchester City for the chance to reach the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

So how did the club get to this stage and what does this tie mean to the club and the city?

The finances

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left-back Dan Butler celebrating the win over Middlesbrough, which has helped to net the club close to £1m

Compared with the inflated world of Premier League money, the FA Cup prize fund appears modest, but for a club like Newport it can make a world of difference.

Beating Middlesbrough earned the club a windfall of £180,000, plus a £250,000 bonus for being the final League Two team in the competition, taking prize money for the 2018-19 season to £655,000.

TV money also plays a huge role.

Based on figures from 2017, County will have earned about £220,000 from their wins over Leicester City and Middlesbrough being televised, meaning the club has made a total of about £875,000.

Another £250,000 will come their way when BT Sport shows the Manchester City game, pushing that figure past £1m.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, chairman Gavin Foxall said: "Obviously the finances are important for a club like ours but it is about the occasion as well.

"It is giving back to the city and it's great for Newport - the city does come out on these occasions and hopefully it makes the next generation of fans for us."

Unlike league games, gate receipts from the FA Cup are split evenly - 45% for each club - meaning an away game would be more lucrative for a club like Newport.

The fans

Image caption Jeff Challingsworth and Sue Herrin are excited about the future of the club after its latest cup run

Those involved in the club are unsurprisingly excited about the upcoming fixture and said a new generation of fans was being inspired by the run.

Sue Herrin, who runs the club shop which opened in the Kingsway in the summer, said: "I wanted Manchester United but to get Manchester City was a dream come true.

"It's been fantastic, it's been manic. Anything with Newport County on people want to buy."

Jeff Challingsworth, secretary of the supporter's club, grew up supporting Manchester City, but his loyalties are undivided.

"I'd like to see the County knock 'em out to be honest," he said. "Their Premier League stars are used to heated seats, heated changing rooms. It's going to be a big surprise.

"You can see the youngsters coming in now and you've seen with sales in the club shop. Youngsters are coming in with their fathers, buying their first kit, bobble hats, scarves. These are the future of the club."

The history

Image caption Newport County's badge displays the year the club was founded (1912) and reborn (1989)

The future is rarely secure for Newport, as its difficult history shows.

Newport County was founded in 1912 and spent the majority of its existence in the lower levels of the English leagues.

The club's finest hour came in 1939, when the club won the Third Division South to win promotion to the Second Division, the equivalent of the Championship.

However, due to the outbreak of World War Two, the Ironsides, as the club was known, could not complete its debut season in the second tier until 1946-47.

They finished bottom, ensuring relegation along with Swansea Town. The club's website attributes responsibility elsewhere, saying: "We blame Hitler!"

A handful of decent FA Cup runs followed, as well as a Welsh Cup win in 1980 which led to a European adventure in the Cup Winner's Cup.

County, fronted by John Aldridge, who later joined Liverpool, reached the quarter finals before losing to East German club Carl Zeiss Jena 3-2 on aggregate.

But the Ironsides were wound up in 1989 after financial trouble and reborn as Newport AFC.

The club has still had problems since.

The Exiles have played in five different grounds, including in Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire, 85 miles (137km) away, and also in Gloucester, a mere 50 miles away.

The club won promotion back to the football league in 2013.

The opponents

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pep Guardiola has won the top division in England, Spain and Germany, but a trip to Rodney Parade will present him with a different headache

Newport's wins over Leicester City and Middlesbrough were remarkable, but their fifth round opponents are on a completely different level both on and off the pitch.

County's record signing, goalkeeper and new father to twins Joe Day, cost about £30,000, while Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, signed from Leicester City in the summer, cost 2,000 times more at a whopping £60m.

Manchester City, who won the Premier League with a record-breaking 100 points last season, are managed by two-times Champions League winning boss Pep Guardiola and boast 13 different nationalities in their side.

Newport lie 14th in League Two, 80 places below their opponents in the football pyramid with a squad largely made up of free transfers and loan players. A win would perhaps be the greatest shock in FA Cup history.

They couldn't, could they?